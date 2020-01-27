NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Two individuals who recently traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus, are currently being tested for the coronavirus. According to a New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services press release the two people being tested have developed respiratory systems, a common symptom of the virus.

Test samples have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The individuals remain isolated until the test results are available.

If testing confirms cases of novel coronavirus, the New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services (DPHS) will share the information and protective recommendations with the public as quickly as possible, the release says.

There are five confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. from four states, and the CDC is testing more than 100 additional cases across the country.

“The risk to our communities in New Hampshire is low, but we want to identify people who may be infected with this new coronavirus in order to prevent spread,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said. “We have recommended that healthcare providers conduct travel screenings and implement isolation practices for patients with a fever or respiratory illness who report travel to this affected region of China. This is a rapidly changing situation, and we remain committed to providing timely updates to residents of New Hampshire and our health care providers.”

It is still unknown how easily the coronavirus spreads, but person-to-person transmission has been identified. Reported symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

The CDC recommends taking precautionary measures similar to those for the flu.

Healthcare providers have been asked to alert DPHS if they identify patients with travel to Wuhan City/Hubei Province, China, who become ill with fever or respiratory symptoms within 14 days of travel so as to assist with testing and ensure isolation of the ill patients to prevent the potential spread of a novel coronavirus.

