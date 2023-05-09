'Remember Me' exhibit honors Maine seniors' lives of service

Each honoree is receiving care in a Maine nursing home.

AUGUSTA, Maine — It’s nice to be recognized for serving others.

A longstanding tradition returned to Augusta Tuesday, recognizing Mainers for decades of service to their communities and country.

The Maine Health Care Association hosted its 20th annual “Remember Me” ceremony, featuring portraits and accolades for 32 people who are receiving care in long-term health facilities around the state.

The honorees included cultural, military, and healthcare change makers. Diana Brickel was immensely proud of her husband, Jim, who served on dangerous missions in the Korean War before coming home and volunteering for numerous organizations, as well as serving Make-a-Wish in honor of his daughter, a cancer survivor.

"I think the recognition is so important," Diana said. "You work hard all your life, and you wonder at times if you really are making a difference in people's lives."

Erdine Jackson fostered Maine children for nearly 50 years. She began to cry as the host read off her accomplishments to the audience. Her son, Bill, quickly welled up alongside her. But the pair kept smiling afterward, as they sat down to talk with NEWS CENTER Maine.

"I was flabbergasted," Erdine shook her head and raised a hand to her mouth. "I didn't know if they were coming to my funeral; I hadn't died!"

She and her son shared a deep laugh at the remark.

Over the years, the annual celebration has honored 700 long-term care residents. Each honoree was nominated by loved ones or staff at their nursing home. Many staff members from around the state joined their honorees at Tuesday's ceremony.