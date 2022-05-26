New Northern Light Hospital coming to Blue Hill

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for May 26.

BANGOR, Maine — Northern Light Hospital will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, May 26, for a new Blue Hill hospital building, according to a Northern Light Hospital press release.

Benefactor Donald Sussman and Northern Light Health leadership will contribute remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Sussman Health Center will stand alongside 17 Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital locations as a new Water Street location.

As a “patient and family-focused” institution, the Sussman Health Center will include a full-service emergency department and imaging services, renovated space for laboratory, rehabilitation and specialty services, according to the press release.

Traffic will be redirected to accommodate construction.

“Starting on April 11, the hospital and the Sussman Health Center will only be accessible from Parker Point Road. The Water Street entrance will be blocked to all vehicular traffic,” the Northern Light Health website states.

For more information, watch for updates and announcements via Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital’s website.