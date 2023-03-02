New bill would expand access to birth control

A bill being introduced would allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control.

MAINE, USA — According to the CDC, between 2015 and 2017, 64.9 percent of women aged 15 to 49 in the United States were currently using contraception. And experts say there are more women who would like to but don't have access to that healthcare.

That's why Maine is looking to expand that access with a new bill, by offering birth control without having a prescription from a doctor.

It's already being done in 21 states and Washington, D.C. There, women are able to go into the pharmacy to be evaluated and eventually prescribed a contraceptive.

"We would certainly not be among the first, but we wouldn't be among the last," Matthew Marston from the Maine Society of Health System Pharmacists said.

This isn't the first time Maine has tried to pass a similar bill. Six years ago Sen. Eric Brakey, R-Auburn, first proposed this. At the time, the committee decided to wait for guidance from the federal government on how to move forward and make birth control more accessible. But there hasn't been action in the last six years, so Brakey is proposing it again.

"This is a common-sense way we can get government out of the way to increase birth control for women," Brakey said.

The Maine Society of Health System Pharmacists is advocating for this bill to pass. It said healthcare is already challenging to access for many people.

"Pharmacies represent one of the most accessible forms of healthcare," Marston added.

Marston went on to say that this would work for things like the birth control pill, patch, or insertable rings. But other forms of birth control that need to be administered in a doctor's office, like an IUD, wouldn't be available.

Marston said this would make life a lot easier for women looking for contraceptives.

"Many women live closer to their local pharmacy than they do the next available healthcare facility, so it works to remove barriers and access," Marston said.

"Our pharmacists are already there to consult on things like this, we are just taking one extra step out of the process," Brakey added.

No one testified against this bill on Thursday, and now that the committee has heard from the public on the topic it will head to a work session.