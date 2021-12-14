Maine psychiatrist offers advice for beating the holiday blues

There are strategies to help keep depression from dampening the holiday season.

MAINE, Maine — For many people, it's the most beautiful time of the year. But for others, the holiday blues can be triggered by the dark days of winter, missing a lost loved one, or stress from the busy season.

As America enters its second pandemic winter, rates of depression continue to spike, according to the Centers for Disease Control. But there are several strategies to help deal with the holiday blues.

Every December, Tom and Gail Donovan travel from Massachusetts to take in the signs and sounds of Maine's holiday season. But despite all the holiday cheer, it's a time when the couple longs for loved ones who have passed away.

"I think everybody does. You know there is always someone you miss during the holidays. We both do, but we try to stay upbeat," Tom said.

Experts said depression could happen any time of the year. But stress and anxiety in November and December can cause more profound feelings of loneliness and sadness.

The holiday season can be even more challenging for someone depressed or grieving. Some people may be more keenly aware of that loss during a time when families and friends gather and celebrate.

Dr. Jeffrey Barkin is a psychiatrist. He said there are ways to channel grief into new ways to remember loved ones.

"Families have traditions where they will have a place setting for that person that they lost," Barkin said.

For anyone feeling blue, Barkin recommends connecting and communicating with others. Volunteering with a local charity and giving to others can also result in a higher level of happiness, even joy.

"Being involved with others, checking on a neighbor, being involved with community activities [can] not only decrease isolation but protect against depression," Barkin said.

Another factor that can contribute to depression is shorter and darker days.

Known as seasonal affective disorder, Barkin said some people might experience mood dips.

Using full-spectrum lights can brighten up the home. He also recommended getting a full eight hours of sleep. Anyone experiencing symptoms of depression for more than two weeks should contact their primary care provider, he said.

Anyone concerned about themselves or somebody else can call the Maine 24-hour crisis hotline at 1-888-568-1112. They can speak with a trained clinician who can connect them to the closest crisis center.