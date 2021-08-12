WATCH LIVE: MaineHealth officials hold press conference on capacity challenges across health system

NEWS CENTER Maine will stream the 10:30 a.m. press conference live on our website, Facebook, YouTube, and mobile app.

MAINE, USA — MaineHealth officials will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to update the community on additional steps the health system is taking to manage capacity challenges.

According to a release from MaineHealth, those capacity challenges are "significant."

NEWS CENTER Maine will stream the press conference live on our website, Facebook, YouTube, and mobile app.

MaineHealth said the following officials will be participating:

Andrew Mueller, M.D., MaineHealth Chief Executive Officer

Chris Bowe, M.D., Mid Coast – Parkview Health Chief Medical Officer and emergency department physician

Christine Hein, M.D., Maine Medical Center emergency department physician

Dora Anne Mills, M.D., MaineHealth Chief Health Improvement Officer

Joel Botler, M.D., Maine Medical Center Chief Medical Officer

Ryan Knapp, M.D., Stephens Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer and emergency department physician

As of Tuesday, 367 people in Maine were hospitalized with COVID-19, which is a record high for the state. Of those, 110 were in critical care and 59 were on ventilators.