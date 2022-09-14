Maine Medical Center nurses reach 'tentative' contract agreement

The agreement will include pay increases and union security according to early reports.

PORTLAND, Maine — Nurses at Maine Medical Center have reached a "tentative agreement" on their first union contract, according to negotiators.

The news was shared in announcement to union members Wednesday obtained by NEWS CENTER Maine and confirmed by Maine State Nurses Association representative Todd Ricker.

It stated, under the agreement, bargaining unit nurses would receive a pay increase of seven percent during the first year of the contract and union security. All nurses would receive a cumulative 15 percent raise over the next three years.

This would be in addition to substantial pay raises announced by MaineHealth system in July.

The tentative contract agreement comes after a vote in Augusta to keep the nurses union. Nurses voted 1,108 to 387 on August 17 and 18 to recertify the union at Maine Medical Center.

The August vote was the second time nurses weighed-in on keeping the union contract, and support rose by 14 percent within the last year and a half.

According to the announcement Wednesday, a final ratification vote to finalize the contract is set for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to Maine Medical Center for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.