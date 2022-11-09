Maine cancer patients celebrate 'survivorship,' healing body and mind

Doctors meet with patients early in diagnosis to plan personal and professional goals to thrive in spite of cancer.

PORTLAND, Maine — For many, going to the doctor isn’t quite an inspiring experience.

When you have cancer, you need the right kind of care to heal the disease and the person.

On Wednesday, three cancer survivors met virtually, alongside providers from Mercy Hospital in Portland, to discuss survivorship — how doctors aim to help patients plan their future beyond cancer.

Marisa Paraschak used her breast cancer diagnosis at 28 as fuel. She began running races, hiking, and starting a nonprofit.

"As terrible as cancer was — and it was probably the worst experience of my life to date — there were some positives to it," Paraschak said about her renewed mindset.

Dr. Circe Damon is an oncology nurse practitioner at Mercy and helped host Wednesday’s discussion.

"She really made decisions to promote a quality of life that is rewarding and fulfilling for her," Damon said of Paraschak.

Damon said survivorship meetings happen early after diagnosis.

"We want to know where they’re at and what their goals are in life when they finish treatment so we can help meet their goals," she added.

Michael Fortin, a stage four colon cancer survivor, anchored himself to what he was already passionate about.

A lover of old cars, Fortin said he saved up money to buy a Chevrolet Bel Air. It was currently in pieces in his garage, he explained with a smile. Each day he puts another piece together and gets one day closer to taking his family for a ride.

"I just wanted to keep living the way I’d been living," he said. "And the most important things to me are my grandchildren."

For survivor Kristin Grant, progress can be as simple as diverting her attention.

"I have my ways of just getting distracted, and I think that that helps us stay in life and not spend too much time thinking about the tough things," she said.

Each person is different, but everyone can use a push to be their best selves in their most trying moments.