Howland residents advised to boil water until further notice

The order came after "complications with hydrant flushing" on Monday, according to a Facebook post.

HOWLAND, Maine — Howland residents are being advised to their boil tap water until further notice after an announcement Monday evening.

According to the Town of Howland Municipal Facebook page, Howland residents who have access to tap water are being advised to boil it for five minutes before drinking.

This announcement comes after Monday complications with hydrant flushing, including "low pressure" and "no water issues."

There has been some complications today with the hydrant flushing. We are aware of the low pressure/ no water issues and... Posted by Town Of Howland Municipal Page on Monday, October 31, 2022

Earlier on Monday, the town announced in a Facebook post there will be routine annual hydrant flushing spanning from Oct. 31 through Nov. 11, and said residents may experience discolored water at times.