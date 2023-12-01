Getting a good night's sleep is linked to having better health

Dr. Christopher Murray, a sleep doctor with Maine Medical Center, offered some tips for Mainers on how to improve their night's sleep.

MAINE, USA — Getting good sleep might not be at the top of your resolution list for this year, but a quality and consistent sleep cycle is important for your mental and physical health.

Murray said priority number one should be establishing and maintaining a regular sleep schedule. He said you need between seven and nine hours of sleep each night to get solid rest.

"We need to maintain that sleep cycle. That's really important, and we don't need to be interjecting naps or taking away sleep pressure," Murray explained. "Putting a long nap in the day is going to take away sleep pressure from the night. Exercise too close to bedtime is going to take away or make it more difficult to get to sleep. Exercise is great overall, it will help improve restorative sleep, but we don't want it too close to bedtime hours."

Murray said people should not have caffeine, nicotine, alcohol, or food right before going to bed. He also recommended turning off all lights and distractions in your bedroom.

As far as your bedroom temperature while you're sleeping, Murray said having a cooler room is always better.