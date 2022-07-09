Disability Rights Maine receives $500K to fight sexual assault

People with intellectual and developmental disabilities are three times more likely to experience sexual violence, according to recent data.

PORTLAND, Maine — In the most recent data, 83 percent of females and 32 percent of males with developmental disabilities are victims of sexual assault

Experts say that's because sexual violence often comes from the desire to control others.

"People with developmental disabilities are seen as having less power or control," Katrina Ringrose of Disability Rights Maine said.

She and her team are receiving $500,000 from the federal government to fight sexual assault, but they're not doing it alone. They're working with other experts.

"It's going to give us the resources and support and time to bring together all the partners to look at how to prevent and respond," Kate Kondrat from the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault said.

She added that she's excited for this new partnership and the work they are going to do.

"I would imagine and hope that it will grow new programming," she said.

Some of the anticipated programming could include educational opportunities to learn about safe relationships, something many adults with disabilities miss out on.

"They haven't received the type of education that we all receive around healthy sexuality and healthy relationships," Ringrose added.

To get connected to sexual assault resources in your area call, 1-800-871-7741.