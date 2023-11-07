Maine DHHS proposes lifting COVID vaccine requirement for health care workers

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services said it filed the proposed rule change with the Secretary of State on Tuesday.

AUGUSTA, Maine — On Tuesday, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced it will propose removing the COVID-19 vaccine from the list of required immunizations for workers in health care facilities.

In a release, the department said the proposal is in response to evolving scientific evidence and trends. Despite having the oldest population in the nation, Maine has consistently rated among the top states in the country on the percentage of population vaccinated against COVID-19 and among the lowest on COVID-19 deaths.

This follows the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ withdrawal on June 6 of its requirement for COVID-19 vaccination of health care workers. As of July 11, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that everyone six months of age and older, including health care workers, remain up to date on COVID-19 vaccination.

Maine DHHS said it filed the proposed rule change with the Secretary of State on Tuesday "based on available clinical and epidemiological data about COVID-19, increased population immunity resulting from vaccination and prior infections, decreasing disease severity, improved treatments, and declining infection and death rates."

"Today, a robust body of evolving evidence tells us that this requirement achieved its goals of saving lives and protecting health at a crucial time," Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said in Tuesday's release. "We continue to encourage all Maine people, including dedicated health care workers tending to Maine’s most vulnerable residents, to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination.”

Maine DHHS expects the rule to be published Wednesday, July 19, and to adopt the rule by the end of 2023 following public comment. Health care providers remain free to implement COVID-19 vaccination requirements for their employees, the release stated.

Maine DHHS said the Department of Public Safety’s Maine Bureau of Emergency Medical Services (Maine EMS) would present information to the Board of Emergency Medical Services at their regularly scheduled board meeting on August 2 for them to consider corresponding action on the existing immunization requirements detailed in Chapter 21 of the Maine EMS Rules.

A big question remains, will hospital systems hire workers back that didn't get the vaccine?

"Right now, we’re kind of reviewing what the information is from the DHHS," Northern Light Health's Dr. James Jarvis said. "We're looking at all of the implications that that rule change might have for us. No decision has been made. I will say, we will continue to follow the science and the best evidence, particularly, at this time."

For information on getting a COVID-19 vaccine, the state encourages Mainers to visit its website or speak to their health care provider or pharmacist.