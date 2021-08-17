University of Maine system extends Shot Clock Scholarship campaign

Students have until Friday, August 20 at 5 p.m. to submit proof of their COVID-19 vaccination to be entered to win a $1,000 scholarship.

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine system is continuing its push to get students and faculty vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming semester.

Administrators announced Tuesday that they are extending the Shot Clock Scholarship campaign. In this final round, one student from each of its eight campuses will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship. These scholarships have been awarded to students weekly since the campaign kicked off a month ago on July 16.

Women’s soccer player and student ambassador Tiana Bucknor said she got vaccinated to protect not just herself, but her community.

"Being part of a team my whole life, we’re really big proponents of that... just thinking of others instead of yourself. I think that having everyone vaccinated will kinda push that mentality, and in Maine, we’re always talking about community so that’s a great way to get the community together," Bucknor said.

Students who submit their vaccine verification before the deadline this Friday will also be exempt from arrival testing and any quarantine requirements.

Dan Demeritt, University of Maine director of public affairs, said the push to get students, faculty, and staff vaccinated doesn't end Friday.

“Monday morning we’re still going to be pushing people to get vaccinated after the shot clock expires,” Demeritt said.

Many sophomores at the Orono campus said they felt relieved when the University first announced vaccines would be required to be on campus this semester.

"One of my biggest fears all last year was having to quarantine, or testing positive, or knowing someone that tested positive," said sophomore Delaney Labonte.

Labonte's teammate on the soccer team, Sophia Santa Maria agreed life on campus last year was a stressful experience.

“I was a freshman last year I had to live in the dorms with a mask, I couldn’t meet anyone, couldn’t go to any sporting events. It was just a really not normal experience,” Santa Maria said.