'We know it is safe:' Health experts urge public confidence in new vaccine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Monday, a diverse group of UF Health workers were first in line to take the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. It seems most of those in the system show confidence in the vaccine.

Dr. David Meysenburg, Director of Critical Care, called the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine a glimmer of hope.

"This is our opportunity to get out of this and get back to normal," Meysenburg said.

On day after being inoculated, the husband and father said he is doing well and has no side effects

"All I have is a little soreness at the injection site, but that's it," Meysenburg remarked.

He and other health experts hope Americans will trust the science and their physicians when it comes to taking the vaccine.

"If I thought it would be detrimental to me, I would not have been first in line to get it," Meysenburg said.

Charles Spencer, an ILA union leader, was tested for COVID-19 five times. He said he has heard the doubt and skepticism in the communities that are hardest hit by the virus.

Spencer, who is pushing to have the dock workers in nine states inoculated as essential workers, said as soon as the vaccine is available to the general public, he will take it.

"If I don't take it, this can harm me," Spencer said. "The numbers are going up more, and more people are contracting the virus."

Spencer said he applauds the drug companies for their swift development of the vaccine.

Walgreens Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Ban said his company has worked with the FDA during trials and testing.

"We really have been in lock step with them," said Ban.

Dr. said next week Walgreen's will begin inoculations in nursing homes.

"We will be going into long term facilities across the country to administer vaccines, not only to the residents but to staff as well," said Ban.

With the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine now in early distribution and Moderna's vaccine expecting approval for distribution, Dr. Ban said public education is necessary to erase the skepticism.

"We know it is safe," said Ban, "Now it is important to educate Americans they don't want to be told to get this vaccine they want the information so they can make a decision for themselves for their families"

He said some of the best places to get information you can trusts are John Hopkins and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Side effects after getting a #COVID19 vaccine are normal signs your body is building protection. Side effects may even feel like flu and might affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days. Watch to learn more: pic.twitter.com/huQ3xNXo5n — CDC (@CDCgov) December 15, 2020