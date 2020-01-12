Senators Collins, King among group to reveal $908 billion pandemic relief package

Maine’s Senators Susan Collins, Angus King, and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire were among six others to back the stimulus plan.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — When it comes to a new round of federal coronavirus relief, talks have been stalled for months, until now. On Tuesday, Senators Susan Collins, Angus King, and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire were among six others to announce a new stimulus plan.

The emergency relief framework is said to help students, families, businesses, workers, and health care providers.

Here’s a breakdown of the $908 billion pandemic relief package proposal:

It would last four months, covering December 1 through March 31, 2021

$560 billion is repurposed from CARES Act funding

The new money includes $228 billion to cover the Paycheck Protection Program

Which, according to Senator Collins -- in Maine PPP aid has helped sustain the jobs of 250,000 workers

It would provide $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits to tens of millions of jobless Americans

The framework also includes a temporary moratorium on some coronavirus-related lawsuits against firms and other entities, giving states enough time to put in place protections.

"It is absolutely essential that we pass emergency relief" Senator Susan Collins is part of a bi-partisan group backing a new pandemic relief package. It includes $228 billion to cover the Paycheck Protection Program, which Sen. Collins says has protected 250,000 Maine jobs pic.twitter.com/iiJOxBEzE9 — Lindsey Mills (@LindseyMills7) December 1, 2020

In addition, the package would provide housing assistance, student loan forbearance, nutrition assistance for people who may not qualify for SNAP, and broadband funding, although the details were not immediately clear.

"We recognize that families all across America are struggling, businesses are closing," said Sen. Collins. "It is absolutely essential that we pass emergency relief."

"This is an opportunity for the American people to have some relief," said Sen. King.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Mark Warner (D-VA), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitt Romney (R-UT), and members of the House of Representatives joined Senators Collins, King, and Shaheen in backing the framework.