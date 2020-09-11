Saco private boarding, day school closes until end of November due to COVID-19 outbreak

All athletics and in-person after-school activities at Thornton Academy in Saco will also stop until Nov. 30.

SACO, Maine — Starting Tuesday, Nov. 10, due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Thornton Academy, students will go to distance learning until November 30, Headmaster Rene Menard said in a letter Monday.

The Maine CDC defines an outbreak as three or more cases of COVID-19 within a 14-day period that are epidemiologically linked. Thornton Academy is currently aware of three cases.

Menard said school nursing staff and the CDC have begun a preliminary investigation. All close contacts have been notified, and the school or CDC will notify other affected students if they are found to be possibly infected.

