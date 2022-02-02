Omicron could be fading in Maine as hospitalizations lower

The state also had 261 people hospitalized without the need for an ICU bed, and that was down from 309 two weeks ago.

MAINE, USA — Maine's top public health official says the omicron variant of COVID-19 could be waning in the state, where hospitalizations are declining.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah said on Wednesday that Maine has 83 people in intensive care units, down 19 from two weeks ago.

The state also had 261 people hospitalized without needing an ICU bed, which was down from 309 two weeks ago.

Shah says the steady reduction in hospitalized patients has somewhat reduced the strain on hospitals in the state.