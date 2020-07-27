Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien tests positive for coronavirus

It's unclear how O'Brien was infected or how much contact he had with President Trump recently, but O'Brien recently returned from a trip to Europe.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — President Donald Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien has tested positive for COVID-19. He's the highest profile Trump official to be infected with the coronavirus.

Monday the White House responded by saying, "National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien tested positive for COVID-19. He has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site. There is no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President. The work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted."

While it's is not clear how O'Brien contracted the virus, he reportedly tested positive after a family event and recently returned from an official trip to Europe, CNN and Bloomberg report.

O'Brien is reportedly working mostly by phone while isolating at home.

As CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins notes, one of Trump's valets had tested positive for COVID-19 and White House officials have reportedly been known to try and keep other cases quiet.

After it was revealed that one of Trump's valets tested positive for Covid-19, senior staff went to great lengths to keep other cases quiet. The White House notably has not commented on one of Trump's top advisers, who is constantly in the Oval, getting coronavirus. https://t.co/gfsCml66AY — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 27, 2020

As Politico notes, anyone who is near the president is tested for coronavirus regularly.

CNN's Katilan Collins wrote in a tweet that she was told O'Brien was on the White House grounds last Thursday.