Mills Administration gives update on General Guidance & Community Sports COVID-19 Prevention Checklists

The Mills Administration said it will continue to review and revise guidelines to reflect progress on vaccinations to combat COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Dept. of Economic Community Development updated the COVID-19 Prevention Checklists for General Guidance and for Community Sports on Friday. This comes after Gov. Janet Mills announced the Moving Maine Forward Plan which provides guidance to keep Maine people and businesses safe in the upcoming summer tourism season.

The new checklist includes a new COVID-19 Prevention Checklist for Community Sports which allows for all levels of play for low-risk sports, and for most levels of play for moderate-risk sports. High-risk sports may also resume but only within team competition. This checklist applies to community-based sports clubs, teams, and events. It does not apply to professional and collegiate sports.

The Mills administration said the Maine Principals Association (MPA) has committed to aligning its guidance for school sports with this revised guidance for community sports.

The updated General Guidance COVID-19 Checklist for general public health guidance for people, businesses, and other settings outlines will eliminate the need for some specific checklists for places such as car washes, dog grooming, and construction businesses. Certain business areas and activities will continue to have additional guidance specific to those settings which can be found here.

The Mills administration said these changes are effective immediately.