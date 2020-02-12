Maine church hangs ribbons to honor Mainers who have died with COVID-19

North Parish Congregational Church in Sanford is hanging ribbons to symbolize those who have passed.

SANFORD, Maine — A church in Sanford is hanging white ribbons to symbolize the number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19. As of Wednesday, that number stands at 218.

The North Parish Congregational Church said it wanted to honor those who have passed, and it hopes the visual representation will be a wake-up call for people to take the virus seriously.

"As a reminder to people that you know this is serious and we need to take the warnings from the CDC and from our Governor seriously and wear masks and follow guidelines because as we know in Maine, it's all over the place," Reverend Diane Wendorf said.

The church said so far the reaction from people has been heartwarming.