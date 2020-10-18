Maine CDC investigates COVID-19 outbreak linked to Waldo County church

BROOKS, Maine — The Maine CDC is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak associated with the Brooks Pentecostal Church in Brooks. As of 5 p.m. Saturday, 17 cases had been linked to the outbreak.

Most of these cases are reflected in the cumulative case count posted on Maine CDC’s website , although some newly identified cases will be included in Sunday’s upcoming update.

Maine CDC has started contact tracing and says people who spent any time at the church or its affiliated school since October 2 should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. If they experience symptoms, they should stay home and contact a medical provider to discuss testing and treatment. Additionally, anyone who attended a fellowship rally that the congregation hosted between October 2 and October 4 could have been exposed to the virus and should take the same precautions.