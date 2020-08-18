Free COVID-19 tests available for public housing residents

The city of Portland along with Portland Housing Authority and Northern Light Mercy Hospital are administering free COVID-19 tests to public housing residents.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Housing Authority is now offering free COVID-19 tests to its residents.

The City of Portland approached the housing authority about these testing sites for a few reasons. Partially because the Housing Authority has a relationship with the immigrant community here in Maine—a community that doesn't always get the healthcare it needs.

"Folks sometimes have limited access to healthcare," Portland Housing Authority Executive Director Cheryl Sessions said. "We thought it would be a great opportunity.

Another reason is some of the public housing facilities are similar to congregate living facilities.

"There were a number of conversations around, is Portland Housing Authority congregate living? Which it's really not by definition," Alex Hughes from the City of Portland said. "Many of the families there live a more congregate lifestyle. By the nature of the fact that their housing is so close and culturally."

There have been a few of these pop-up testing sites already. Hughes said the first was the biggest turnout.