White House COVID-19 Response Team to hold briefing Friday

The briefing will include the CDC Director and the U.S. Surgeon General.

WASHINGTON — Health officials with the White House COVID-19 Response Team on Friday are excepted to update the public on virus response efforts.

The 10:30 a.m. ET briefing is expected to include Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

Earlier this week, health officials paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after several rare, but dangerous, blood clots appeared in six of the almost 7 million people who have received the vaccine.

“We know we are fighting a war against COVID-19,” Dr. Peter Marks, the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine chief, said Tuesday. But when it comes to side effects, “we don’t, in the United States, have a lot of tolerance for friendly fire.”

The pause, which is only expected to last a few days, is to make sure doctors know how to recognize and treat the unusual condition, according to health officials.

President Biden on Tuesday said that even with the temporary pause of the J&J vaccine, there are still enough vaccines that "is basically 100% unquestionable, for every single, solitary American.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Emergency Authorization Use of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which were not impacted by the pause.