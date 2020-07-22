'Pitch Perfect' star says she got COVID-19 after relaxing on mask use just one time

Anna Camp said she always wore her mask in public until one time when she eased up. Camp said she's dealing with lingering symptoms weeks later.

"Pitch Perfect" star Anna Camp said she was an avid mask wearer who dropped her guard one time and didn't wear it in public. She said that's when she believes she got COVID-19, which made her sick for three weeks.

Camp posted to Instagram Tuesday that she has since tested negative, but still has lingering symptoms from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

"I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it," Camp wrote.

"People are saying it’s like having the flu, but I’ve had the flu, and this is absolutely not that," she added.

Camp said she completely lost her sense of taste and has gotten back about 30% of her sense of smell after losing that, too. She said other lingering symptoms include dizziness, extreme fatigue, sinus problems, upset stomach, nausea, fever and vomiting.

For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

"I’m lucky. Because I didn’t die. But people are. Please wear ur mask. It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone. Even that one time you feel safe," Camp wrote.

Camp played Aubrey Posen in the "Pitch Perfect" films.