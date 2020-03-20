Scarborough Superintendent Sanford J. Prince IV has informed the community that they were "notified that an adult who was at Eight Corners School for a short amount of time late last week has informed us about testing positive for COVID-19."

This would have been during the week of March 8-14.

The superintendent sent a letter to the public on Thursday, March 19.

Prince said, "The person’s contact was specific to one classroom, and all families within that classroom were contacted late yesterday [Wednesday] afternoon."

The superintendent encourages anyone experiencing symptoms to contact their healthcare provider and to practice social distancing measures recommended by the CDC.

NCM

