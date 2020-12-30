$5.2M in federal COVID-19 relief to allocated to Maine health care organizations by state

The Maine Health Care Financial Relief Program provides up to $100,000 in grants to larger facilities ineligible for previous federal funding.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Fifty-four Maine health care organizations that serve MaineCare recipients have been awarded $5.2 million in federal COVID-19 relief grants, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday.

The Maine Health Care Financial Relief Program provides up to $100,000 in grants to health care organizations with more than 250 employees, which were ineligible for previous funding.

The bulk of the funding was awarded to hospitals, nursing homes, providers of children's behavioral health and home health and hospice care, according to a release from DHHS.

Award amounts were based on demonstrated need, accounting for other sources of funding providers have accessed, to offset losses related to the pandemic, the release states.

"As we continue to learn more about additional sources of federal relief funding, these grants will support Maine’s health providers at a critical time," DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said in the release.

The funding may be used to cover expenses including payroll, rent or mortgage payments, utility payments, operating expenses, personal protective equipment.