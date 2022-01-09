Commission meets to discuss Maine EMS issues

A commission of 17 people representing lawmakers, rural communities, and EMS is budgeted to meet six times to come up with recommendations for the Legislature.

MAINE, USA — LD 1988 declares that emergency medical services by ambulance is an essential service in the state of Maine. That’s why lawmakers voted in favor of establishing the Blue Ribbon Commission to study emergency medical services during the last legislative session.

On Thursday, the 17 members of the commission met in a hybrid model. Some in Augusta and some on Zoom for the first time.



Sen. Chip Curry, D-Waldo, is one of the co-chairs of the committee. Curry said he's heard from EMS employees in his district, including folks in rural areas of Waldo County, expressing their concerns.



“And saying I'm getting up there in age and would love to retire, but no one's behind me,” he said, recalling a conversation with a constituent.



The commission is only scheduled to meet six times and is tasked with writing a report with recommendations for lawmakers. During its first meeting, the committee heard from Sam Hurley, the Maine EMS director, and Dia Gainor, director of the national association of state EMS.

Hurley explained what he calls the "complicated and inefficient" system that is Maine EMS and highlights some of its problems, including keeping skilled workers.



“While we see an increase in the number of persons in the age range between 20-29, one might argue that that might not be enough,” he said.



Gainor added other states see similar problems.

“In some states, the state director said we don't have a shortage. We have a distribution problem,” she said.



Speaking of distribution problems, 56% of agencies in Maine see less than one call a day.



“Which again, when talking about efficiencies, is something we're going to have to look at,” Hurley added.



The commission will meet five more times before turning its findings over to state lawmakers to see what changes the Legislature will make. The report is due on Dec. 7.