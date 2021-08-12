Citing COVID surge, Maine Medical Center limits visitation

The new limits come as COVID cases are surging in Maine.

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: This video originally aired Dec. 8.

Because of the current surge in COVID cases across the Pine Tree State, Maine Medical Center announced Thursday it's limiting visits to all inpatient areas.

The limits are effective starting Saturday and will have targeted exceptions, according to a news release from the hospital.

Here is the new visitor policy and limitations:

Pediatrics and Obstetrics : Two visitors are allowed per day, for one visit.

: Two visitors are allowed per day, for one visit. Emergency Department : Two parents/guardians for pediatric patients, provided space is sufficient to achieve compliance with social distancing.

: Two parents/guardians for pediatric patients, provided space is sufficient to achieve compliance with social distancing. Ambulatory/Diagnostic areas : Adult patients should arrange for drop-off and pick-up unless they need special assistance. Visitors are not allowed to wait in these areas. In special circumstances, the care team will determine upon the patient’s arrival if that family member or escort can stay and wait for the patient. Pediatric patients may be accompanied by two parents/guardians.

: Adult patients should arrange for drop-off and pick-up unless they need special assistance. Visitors are not allowed to wait in these areas. In special circumstances, the care team will determine upon the patient’s arrival if that family member or escort can stay and wait for the patient. Pediatric patients may be accompanied by two parents/guardians. Patients Requiring Special Assistance : Patients in any care setting who need help — such as with mobility or communications with the care team about their medical history or care — may be assisted by an adult escort to provide the needed assistance or support. Such necessity will be determined by the Care Team.

: Patients in any care setting who need help — such as with mobility or communications with the care team about their medical history or care — may be assisted by an adult escort to provide the needed assistance or support. Such necessity will be determined by the Care Team. COVID units: No visitors except for compassionate care, to be managed by the Care Team.

The hospital said exceptions may be made for care plan discussions as arranged by the Care Team or for end-of-life cases.

“These changes mean MMC limits visitors for adult inpatient units, with few exceptions for end-of-life situations and for critical care units,” Jeff Sanders, president of Maine Medical Center, said in the release. “We recognize that visitors play an important role in a patient’s care and well-being; however, the current environment demands that we take these steps to protect our patients and care team members.”

Masks and social distancing are still required in its facilities.