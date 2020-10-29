Central Maine Healthcare officials break ground on new CMH Cancer Care Center

The $38 million project brings together 'state-of-the-art' oncology services in a convenient location on the Central Maine Medical Center campus in Lewiston.

LEWISTON, Maine — Senator Collins joined Central Maine Healthcare and community leaders, Thursday morning, at a groundbreaking for the new Central Maine Healthcare Cancer Care Center.

The $38 million project brings together "state-of-the-art" oncology services in a convenient location on the Central Maine Medical Center campus in Lewiston.

The accessible, centralized location will be able to benefit patients who will not have to travel to different locations for their care.

State regulators gave the final approval to the project in April. Construction is slated to begin Nov. 2 and to be completed early in the year 2022.