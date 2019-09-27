LAWRENCE, Massachusetts —

An evacuation has been ordered in Lawrence, Massachusetts Friday for a "major gas leak" in an area rocked by gas explosions and fires a year ago.

"People must evacuate," Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said on Twitter, calling the event a level one gas leak.

Utility Columbia Gas said it was working with authorities following the leak near South Broadway and Salem Street, and that gas was being shut off while an investigation was underway. MEMA called the incident a “major gas leak leading to evacuations," MassDOT official Jacquelyn Goddard said.

Rivera said the impacted area was Andover to Merrimack streets and Sandborn to Parker streets. He said the Lawrence fire and police departments responded immediately.

Firefighters went door to door in the area telling people to evacuate and Columbia Gas — the utility behind the disastrous Merrimack Valley explosions last year — was on the scene working on the issue.

Authorities said the area of South Broadway and Salem Street has been closed off for the investigation. Crews had shut off power in the neighborhood as they respond to the scene. This area was affected by the Merrimack Valley explosions.

Some 1400 customers were without power due to the response.

Injuries were not immediately reported. Columbia Gas said it is unclear how

The Methuen and North Reading Fire Departments have confirmed they are assisting with the response. The investigation is ongoing.

The Wetherbee School and Lawrence Catholic Academy were closed for the day due to emergency work in the area, Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said.

