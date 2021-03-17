Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur to be recognized at Lewiston schools

A committee member noted that Easter and Christmas are already celebrated. He says it's time for the school to recognize the two most sacred days for Judaism, too.

LEWISTON, Maine — Students in Lewiston will have two new holidays added to their calendar started next school year.

Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) and Yom Kippur (the day of atonement).

The school committee passed the measure unanimously.

Earlier this year, the committee added the Muslim holiday, Eid al-Fitr, also called the "Festival of Breaking the Fast", to the calendar.

Committee member Kierman Majerus-Collins noted that Easter and Christmas are already celebrated. He says it's time for the school district to recognize the two most sacred days for Judaism as well.

Majerus-Collins adds that although the Jewish community is small.. all students can benefit from this change.