ME schools fare better with free meals program than other U.S. schools

A survey of 1,230 school systems around the U.S. shows more than half don't find this year's reimbursements sufficient enough to cover the cost of a meal.

MAINE, USA — Schools around the country are struggling to feed kids due to rising costs. During the pandemic, schools were reimbursed $4.56 for every meal through the USDA.

Once that pandemic-era aid expired at the end of the last school year, that rate was reduced to the pre-pandemic rate of $3.75.

However, when federal funding rates were set to expire, Maine made universal free meals permanent for students starting this school year.

"It's about time. Yeah, it was time," Sandy Hodgins, Brewer's Food Service Director, said.

Maine's universal meal program reimburses schools in addition to the USDA's federal reimbursements.

While schools in other states are facing challenges, the top issue for school meal programs is increasing costs, according to the School Nutrition Association.

The Bangor School Department is getting supply chain assistance through USDA funding amid increasing costs for food and supplies. However, if they don't receive that grant in the future, Bangor Food Service Director Noelle Scott said it'll be concerning.

"We're really gonna look at the pricing after we don't receive the grant anymore," Scott said.

Hodgins said after spending nearly 30 years in a school cafeteria, Maine's universal free meal program is a step in the right direction.

"Everything else in school is funded. Lunch should be too," Hodgins said.