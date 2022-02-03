University of Southern Maine erases about $2M in student debt

The school also capped debt forgiveness for fall 2021 at $2,225.

ORONO, Maine — Editor's note: This video originally aired on March 2.

One of Maine's public universities has forgiven about $2 million in student debt accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

University of Southern Maine officials said Tuesday the move forgave the debts of more than 750 students. The university said it excused all student debt acquired between spring 2020 and summer 2021.

The school also capped debt forgiveness for fall 2021 at $2,225. Officials with the university said the school would use $2 million in federal pandemic relief money to pay for the debt relief.

USM officials said the forgiveness would apply to current and former university students.

USM President Glenn Cummings said the debt forgiveness was intended as a way to "offer some relief to current students and ensure that former students know they can come back unencumbered to finish their education."