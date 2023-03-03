Greely High School student advances to national debate competition

Ruth Weeks has qualified for the National Speech and Debate Association national tournament in Phoenix, Arizona in June.

CUMBERLAND, Maine — A Greenly High School senior will once again represent Maine on the national stage this year.

Ruth Weeks has qualified for the National Speech and Debate Association national tournament in Phoenix, Arizona in June.

"Kids from all around the state who walk into a room on the Saturday of a debate tournament and they know if they see Ruth Weeks in the same room as them they have to do their very best and probably only come out 2nd place at best," Jason Curry, debate coach, said.

Weeks started on the debate team in her sophomore year.

"At first it was neat to study some niche topics and wear cool clothes, but the more I got into it I started to appreciate the more complex parts of it," Weeks said.

Over the past three years, she has qualified for a national tournament every year and is the only student from Greely to advance this summer.

"Ruth, I think, is the first student I've ever had in 25 years whos gone to three national tournaments," Curry said.

Weeks said it's just about talking with people who may have different opinions than you, opinions that have helped boost her confidence over the years.

"People are going to try and not belittle your point but poke holes in it anyway, and knowing that you can stand up there and you can have that confidence," Weeks said.

As Ruth finishes out her high school career and plans to take the national stage, she said, "I am very happy I get to continue, very happy I get to represent Maine, and very grateful, too, but a little sad that it means I have to stop debating from it."

Luckily, she will still get her coach to stand by her side in Arizona, someone else who is wrapping up a career.

"Mr. Curry is crucial to my success in general," Weeks said.

"Ruth and I are going to graduate from debate together, in a sense," Curry said.

After 25 years, Curry is stepping down as the debate coach.

Curry said, "But I'm really looking forward to Ruth and I both going to a new stage in our lives and graduating from Greely Debate together."

Related Articles Cherished Maine debate coach retiring after 27 years