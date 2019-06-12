BANGOR, Maine — Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor received more than 200 students from all over Maine for a conference about skills training.

The leadership conference included workshops, professional development activities and games for the students to better understand the need for a skilled work-force in Maine.

Problem-solving, setting goals, and leadership were some of the main topics in the workshops.

Skills USA is a national organization that helps students excel in technical careers.

"Maine needs you in the workforce, they need your talent, they need your skills, and they need your passion," said EMCC President, Dr. Lisa Larson.

"Trades are really hands-on and not all trades require schooling, so just because you come through high school you don't necessarily have to go to college, even if its a two year or a four year, sometimes you can go straight into the workplace," said Jacob Beaulier with Skills USA Maine.

This year, Skills USA Maine Alumni and business leaders from around the state attended the conference to tell students where they work and how they got where they are now.

