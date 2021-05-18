Bowdoin honorary degree recipients Fauci, astronaut Jessica Meir to join virtual chat with students

The 2021 Bowdoin College honorary degree recipients will share insights with the Bowdoin community on Wednesday

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Bowdoin College students will get a chance to chat one-on-one with some of the nation’s brightest minds on Wednesday in a virtual “fireside chat.”

2021 Bowdoin College honorary degree recipients, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Maine astronaut Dr. Jessica Meir, will be among the virtual chat attendees, as well as renowned civil rights activist and Freedom Rider William Harbour (to be presented posthumously) and civil rights activist and Campaign Zero co-founder DeRay Mckesson, a member of the Bowdoin College Class of 2007.

The discussion will be moderated by Bowdoin alumna, Dr. Judith Currier, a professor of medicine at UCLA Division of Infectious Diseases, UCLA Medical Center.

Bowdoin’s honorary degree recipients were announced in Dec. 2020. Doug Cook, a spokesperson for Bowdoin, said it’s a Bowdoin College tradition “not only to bestow honorary degrees each year to a small handful of people who are leading the way in their respective fields but to invite them to share insights from their worlds with the Bowdoin community.”

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to hear from Dr. Fauci, someone who has become a national hero to many as he has helped guide the country through the pandemic,” Cook said.

Fauci has taken on a cult-like status during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was described by The New York Times and The New Yorker as one of the most trusted medical figures in the country.

Harbour participated in the Freedom Rides in 1961, traveling from Nashville to Montgomery, Alabama, and later from Nashville to Jackson, Mississippi.

McKesson, who graduated from Bowdoin in 2007, is a leading voice in the Black Lives Matter movement and co-founded Campaign Zero, a nonprofit organization that promotes legislative and policy solutions to police violence and mass incarceration.

Meir, who grew up in Caribou, Maine, is a NASA astronaut, marine biologist, and physiologist. She has spent 205 days in space. In December, she became a member of the Artemis Team, which will send the first human to the moon in nearly 50 years. If she's chosen, Meir could be the first woman on the moon.

