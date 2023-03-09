Bangor hosts first in-person Invention Convention since start of pandemic

Fifteen teams will now be moving on to compete state-wide later this month.

BANGOR, Maine — Middle schoolers from James F. Doughty School in Bangor took their entrepreneurial skills for a test drive, competing for the best idea at the annual Invention Convention.

As part of the state-wide competition, around 70 groups of students displayed their work Wednesday afternoon.

The eighth graders had no examples to go off of, as this was the first in-person convention since the start of the pandemic.

"Just walking around talking to them, they're all really passionate about what they're doing," Bangor School Department Superintendent James Tager said. "It's really nice to see kids be able to present in a large room."

Groups were tasked to not only come up with a unique idea, one without an already existing patent, but also one that made an impact.

Faculty and guest judges took that all into account, alongside students not participating who were able to vote in a kid's choice category.

Students' brain power resulted in inventions like eco-friendly packing peanuts, a climate-controlled couch, and even a lobster trap that doesn't require a line.

Eighth-graders Trey Glenn and Grace McKenney said their project came together after a little trial and error.

"Definitely had to add on a couple of things, there were some technical difficulties in the process," McKenney said.

"It took a lot of research and paperwork we had to do," Olivia Wood said, whose invention works to neutralize unused medication.

"Most of it was stressful, cause you had a deadline to finish," Samalla Ogallo added, who is Wood's project partner.

Tager said for students, the power of imagination and its ability to make the world a better place is the biggest takeaway.

"I think for a student, to walk around to think that you're going to create something that can get a patent, I mean that makes learning come to life," Tager said.