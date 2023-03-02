x
Education

Maine teacher serves up American Revolution history lesson with dining theme

What better way to teach middle schoolers than by turning the classroom into a restaurant? That's what a local teacher is doing.

KENNEBUNK, Maine — A local eighth-grade teacher at Middle School of The Kennebunks has found a way to bring history education into the real world. 

Ben Fogg, a full-time history teacher, also works part time at a local restaurant, with the hope of bringing in some extra cash to help pay off his house. 

The combination of the two jobs led him to create a mock American Revolution restaurant inside his classroom, showing students how a real job works while tying in the historical facts they are learning in school. 

Each student is required to pick a subject related to the years between 1775 to 1783 to tell the table they served.

"I learned a whole bunch more because of this interactive way. I think I am going to remember it more, better than just reading out of a book," Reese Manikian, an eighth-grader, said. 

Fogg is turning book learning into a practical, real-world experience.

"We really got to learn the experiences of speaking out in front of people to an audience," Will Murray, another eighth-grader in his class, said. 

"I always say to them my job is to help you get a job one day," Fogg said. 

As these eighth-graders prepare for high school next year, Fogg hopes to inspire and prepare them for their futures. 

"When I look at eighth-graders, I don't think, 'Oh it's an eighth-grader.' I think they could work for me one day, [or] I could work for them one day," Fogg said. 

