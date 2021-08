Witnesses told police two men were arguing when one shot at the other.

WATERVILLE, Maine — Waterville police are investigating reports of shots fired Tuesday afternoon on Yeaton Street.

Police went to the area of 68-70 Yeaton St. at about 3:40 p.m., where witnesses said two men were involved in a confrontation that escalated and one man shot the other, Waterville Police Chief Joseph Massey said.

No one was hit, Massey said, and no injuries were reported.