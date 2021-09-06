Wales man arrested after chase was allegedly driving stolen car

Kirk Grover, 46, allegedly took the 2016 Chevrolet Camaro for a test drive 2 weeks ago and failed to return it.

CLINTON, Maine — A Wales man driving a car police say he stole from an Auburn dealership two weeks ago allegedly led troopers on a chase from Pittsfield to Clinton Monday afternoon.

Kirk Grover, 46, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro when he stopped at the intersection of Hinkley and Canaan roads early Monday afternoon and was arrested, state police said.

State police allegedly tried to stop Grover for speeding, aggressive driving, and false attachment of registration plates just after noon on Interstate 95 in Pittsfield, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss said.

Moss said troopers tried again to stop the car after it left the road when it left the roadway at the Clinton exit, but it continued to the intersection of Hinkley and Canaan roads, where Grover stopped and was arrested.

His passenger, a 32-year-old Lewiston woman, was not injured.

Police said the Camaro was stolen two weeks ago after Grover took it for a test drive out of an Auburn dealership and failed to return it. He allegedly covered the original red color with black spray paint.

Grover was out on bail and driving with a suspended license, Moss said. He was charged with criminal speed, driving to endanger, eluding an officer, operating after suspension, attaching false plates, and violation of conditions of release.

He was also wanted on warrants for theft, violation of bail, home repair fraud.

Grover was taken to Somerset County Jail.