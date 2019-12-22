BELMONT, Maine — Two people from Searsmont are facing charges after Maine State Police found them smoking crack cocaine with a one-year-old in their car.

According to a Facebook post from the Maine State Police-Headquarters Facebook page, a sergeant discovered Jacob Moulton, 28, of Searsmont and Desirae Cushman,32, of Searsmont in an empty lot in Belmont.

Maine State Police say Moulton and Cushman were smoking crack cocaine with a one-year-old strapped in a car seat near them.

Both Moulton and Cushman were in possession of an additional amount of crack cocaine.

Moulton and Cushman were charged with endangering the welfare of a child, and unlawful possession of drugs.

Moulton and Cushman were brought to the Waldo County Jail where both received $500 unsecured bail.

Maine State Police say that the Department of Health and Human Services was advised regarding the child that was placed in jeopardy during this incident.

RELATED: 2.7 pounds of fentanyl seized and 3 arrested in Aroostook County

RELATED: More than $130K worth of heroin & meth seized after a traffic stop on I-95 in Bangor

RELATED: Maine man arrested for possible drug trafficking