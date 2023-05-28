Two men charged with shooting guns in streets of Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine — Two men were arrested, and are accused of shooting guns in the middle of a street in Augusta Saturday.
Officials with the Augusta Police Department received multiple 9-1-1 calls about people shooting guns in the area of Water Street at approximately 6:30 p.m., Augusta Police Department Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully said in a news release.
During the investigation, police arrested Peter Gabriel, 30, of Pleasant Point, and Austin Saucier, 28, of West Enfield. Officials add they both face multiple charges.
Gabriel is being held at the Kennebec County Jail on $3,500 cash bail and Saucier is being held there without bail. No one was hurt in the incident.