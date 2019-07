DAYTON, MAINE, Maine — Michael Palmer, 20, was arrested for aggravated assault at a home in Dayton Monday, July 22.

Maine State Police say Palmer had an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault, making him a fugitive felon. Multiple troopers and a police dog checked on the Dayton home where Palmer was staying.

Police say Palmer was arrested without incident and taken to the York County Jail. He is being held on $5,000 bail.