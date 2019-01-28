BANGOR, Maine — The trial has begun for one of three people charged in connection with a deadly home invasion. That home invasion happened in Millinocket on December 19, 2017.

Christopher Murray of North Carolina stands trial for the murder of Wayne Lapierre, as well as charges of elevated aggravated assault and robbery.

Murray is the only one of the three people in this case that went to trial.

His former girlfriend, Alexis Locklear, pleaded guilty to robbery last week, and her father, Tony Locklear, pleaded guilty to murder earlier this month.

In their opening statements, prosecutors detailed the night of the murder.

"A total of four shots were fired that night, two into Diem Lapierre, two into Wayne Lapierre," prosecutor, Bud Ellis, told jurors.

Both of Diem's gunshot wounds were to the head, but she was still moving and talking to first responders.

She was the one that called 911.

"None of them (first responders) had any idea that she had been shot in the head, let alone shot twice. She communicated with police. She communicated with the EMTs. She was obviously in physical distress, but they had no idea the extent of harm." Ellis said.

Diem lost her left eye, and both bullets are still in her skull.

Prosecutors say Murray, Alexis Locklear and her father, Tony, drove up from North Carolina to East Millinocket where Tony has a home.

Tony had done some work with Wayne Lapierre, who was a local businessman. Tony knew Wayne grew medical marijuana, so the trio went to Lapierre's home to ask for some.

Not long after their arrival, the three tied Wayne and Diem up and brought them to the basement.

Tony Locklear told his daughter to get Diem's wallet and take two buckets of marijuana to the car.

Alexis reportedly stayed there and didn't see what happened next.

The defense says Murray is an eight-year Air Force veteran and was a security guard at a casino near his North Carolina home.

Defense attorney, Jeff Toothaker, told the jurors what he thought was the most important thing to pay attention to during the trial -- inconsistencies in Alexis Locklear and Diem Lapierre's stories.