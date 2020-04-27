LEBANON, MAINE, Maine — Maine State Police received a tip about some possible drug activity at a home in Lebanon, Maine, which led to the arrest of Andrew Bruyere.

State Police described Bruyere, 35, as a transient.

He was observed by police after they received the information about drug-related activity in the home he was staying in on April 21, 2020. After surveillance was conducted, Bruyere was taken into custody without incident by troopers along with a K9 team.

He held an outstanding warrant from New Hampshire revoking his probation from a felony-level controlled drug offense.

Police say the rest of the people staying at the house vacated the premises.

Bruyere was brought to the York County Jail where he is being held without bail pending his extradition back to New Hampshire.

The State Police said along with their partners in MDEA are committed to reducing the impact of illegal drugs entering our state and affecting Maine's communities.

Anyone that suspects drug activity occurring in their neighborhood may remain anonymous and report it to MDEA or the State Police.

Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA): (207) 532-0501

RELATED: US states chart their own reopening path as global coronavirus cases near 3 million

RELATED: Real-time Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 updates: Monday April 27

RELATED: Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president

RELATED: Police have responded to several vehicle burglaries in Sanford/Springvale over past 2 weeks

RELATED: South Korea maintains Kim Jong Un health rumors are untrue

RELATED: UMaine riding service is changing gears during the coronavirus pandemic