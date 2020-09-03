PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are warning the public about a scam in which someone is calling people, saying they're an officer.

The Portland Police Department posted about the scam on its Facebook page Sunday evening. The department says multiple people have been reporting strange calls in which the caller identifies themself as Officer John Smith of the Portland Police Department. The caller tells the person on the line they need to turn themselves in to police due to criminal activity.

The caller ID on the phone even reflects the Portland Police Department's front desk.

The police department advises callers to immediately hang up the phone if they get a call such as this. Do not give the caller any personal information.

