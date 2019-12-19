PORTLAND, Maine — Gregory Vance is set to sentenced in Cumberland County Superior Court on Thursday. He agreed to a plea deal in the murder of his girlfriend Patricia Grassi.

Under the terms laid out Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Cumberland County Superior Court, he'll serve a sentence of between 25 and 35 years for the crime in exchange for a guilty plea.

Police say Gregory Vance choked Patricia Grassi to death in their apartment on Cumberland Avenue back in March. He was taken into custody at the scene and charged with Grassi's murder.

Vance originally pleaded not guilty to the crime in May.

Police found Grassi's body during a well-being check. An autopsy confirmed she was strangled. According to court documents, Vance says he strangled Grassi because she had been tormenting and slapping him. Officials say Vance confessed to the murder during phone calls to his daughter and ex-wife.

Vance is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

