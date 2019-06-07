SANFORD, Maine — Police in Sanford are searching for those involved in an act of arson at 26 Montreal Street in Sanford.

According to the Sanford Maine Police Department's Facebook page, crews from the Sanford Fire Department and aid from surrounding towns arrived early Saturday morning to 26 Montreal Street where the fire had spread to the neighboring apartment at 24 Montreal Street.

All residents from both apartments were evacuated with no reported injuries. Other nearby homes were also evacuated as a precaution.

The fire was one of three in the city Saturday when temperatures reached 92 degrees with oppressive humidity. Firefighters dressed in pounds of personal protective equipment heated up even faster near the blazes.

"Weather is definitely a factor," Sanford's Fire Captain, Eric Neubert said. "It wears us out faster, you know heat exhaustion, because of the gear we are wearing."

After looking over surveillance footage provided by a neighboring residence, police are considering the fire an act of arson.

The Sanford Police Department and the Office of State Fire Marshal is asking for assistance in identifying the two people seen outside of 26 Montreal Street minutes before the fire was reported.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Detective Colleen Adams at 207-324-9170 at extension 226.

You can also leave anonymous tips on the Office of State Fire Marshal Arson Hot Line at 1-888-870-6162.