Crime

Maine State Police investigate pickup truck theft in Windsor

Police said the truck’s Maine registration plate is 8398TX.

WINDSOR, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a report about a theft of a pickup truck overnight Saturday in Windsor.

The truck is a 2013 Chevy pickup, and it was allegedly stolen at approximately 4 a.m. from the area of South Belfast Avenue, according to a Facebook post by Maine State Police.

The truck’s Maine registration plate is 8398TX.

Police ask that anyone with information to call the Augusta Regional Communications Center at 207-624-7076.

