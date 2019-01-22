BANGOR, Maine — A North Carolina woman pleaded guilty to Class A robbery Tuesday afternoon. With that charge, 22-year-old Alexis Locklear could be fined up to $50,000 and spend up to 30 years in prison.

She was arrested with her father, Tony Locklear, and her boyfriend, Christopher Murray. Tony pleaded guilty to murder, aggravated assault and robbery earlier this month.

Police say the trio broke into the home of Wayne LaPierre and shot and killed him.

LaPierre's estranged wife, Diem, was there that night and also shot. She survived two gunshot wounds to the head.

Locklear took the plea deal and will testify against her boyfriend at his trial next week.

"It is anticipated that she will testify truthfully, as we do all witnesses," said Deputy Attorney General, Lisa Marchese. "After she testifies, she'll be sentenced later on in the spring."

Locklear was noticeably upset while in court. Her defense attorney says it's hard for her to relive.

"It's a very traumatic event for her, so it brings back a lot of emotion," Hunter Tzovarras said outside the courtroom.

Locklear will be sentenced sometime this spring.